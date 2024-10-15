Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
