Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

