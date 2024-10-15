Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 272,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
IKNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 51,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,924. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.49.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.
