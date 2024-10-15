Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 272,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IKNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 51,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,924. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

