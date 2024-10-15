ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $8.35 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $149.67 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,435,589 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,709,638 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,038,391,906.92314 with 1,026,704,244.2139841 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14593125 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $7,945,277.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.