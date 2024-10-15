Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,685 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

