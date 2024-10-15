Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,379 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.11. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.