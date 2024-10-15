Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

