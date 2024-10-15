Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

