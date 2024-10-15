Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

