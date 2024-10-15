Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys 993 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.5% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $497.50 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

