Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

