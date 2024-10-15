HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get HUYA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUYA

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $961.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 125.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.