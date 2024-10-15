HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 40.9% in September

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 986,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
NASDAQ HUBC opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
About HUB Cyber Security
