Hsbc Global Res Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.60. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth $5,197,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $5,166,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

