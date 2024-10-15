Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 1.4 %

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

