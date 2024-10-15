Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of HXGCF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

