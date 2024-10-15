Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of HXGCF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
