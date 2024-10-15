Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.2 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.