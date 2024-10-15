Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 66306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £5,865 ($7,658.66). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

