Head to Head Review: Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISD)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISD – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $1.64 million 0.00 -$12.80 million ($17.50) N/A Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.31

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bistro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Summary

Home Bistro beats Beachbody on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

