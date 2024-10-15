Head to Head Contrast: Moolec Science (MLEC) and The Competition

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moolec Science to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.23 Moolec Science Competitors $995.69 million $80.90 million 72.67

Risk and Volatility

Moolec Science’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Moolec Science Competitors -17.70% -42.87% -0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Moolec Science and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 728 960 19 2.47

Moolec Science currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 609.14%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.54%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Moolec Science competitors beat Moolec Science on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Moolec Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.