HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

HCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut their price target on HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:HCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 225.3% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 62,438 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

