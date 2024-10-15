HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.59. 967,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average of $347.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $411.87.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.