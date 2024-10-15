Hays plc (LON:HAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.05 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hays Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £46,673.44 ($60,947.30). Also, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,594.93). 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

