Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,785,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

