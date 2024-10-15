Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,785,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.