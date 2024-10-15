HashAI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.24 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. HashAI has a total market cap of $51.24 million and $343,664.79 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00059829 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $310,862.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

