Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

