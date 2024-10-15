Harrington Investments INC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

ITW opened at $261.78 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average of $247.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

