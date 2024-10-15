Harrington Investments INC Has $1.79 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 236.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

