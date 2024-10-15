Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43.

About Hana Microelectronics Public

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of electronic components. The company provides chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also offers radio frequency identification devices, MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

