Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,893. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

