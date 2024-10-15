Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 580,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 436,190 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Hafnia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.61%. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 103.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.