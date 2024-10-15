Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 36.5% in September

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTHP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

