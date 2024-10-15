Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Guardant Health by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 400,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Bank of America increased their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

