Grove Bank & Trust Has $6.89 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

