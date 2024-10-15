Grove Bank & Trust Has $477,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

