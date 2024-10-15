Grove Bank & Trust Has $295,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $509.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.99 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

