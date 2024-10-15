Grove Bank & Trust Has $295,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE ELV opened at $509.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.99 and a 1 year high of $567.26.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
