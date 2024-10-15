Grove Bank & Trust Has $240,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $102.68.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

