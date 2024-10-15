Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

