Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 280 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

