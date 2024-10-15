Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Boosted by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,096.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 1,444,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

