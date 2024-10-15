Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Update

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Grindr
Insider Activity at Grindr
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Grindr by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Grindr by 264.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 189,237 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grindr Stock Performance
Shares of Grindr stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Grindr has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.35.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.