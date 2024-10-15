Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Update

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Grindr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

In other Grindr news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,894.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 26,115 shares of company stock worth $306,314 over the last 90 days. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Grindr by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Grindr by 264.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 189,237 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Grindr has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

