GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 17,669,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,914,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

