Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,457,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPM opened at $221.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

