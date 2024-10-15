Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Gowing Bros. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.34.
About Gowing Bros.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gowing Bros.
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tesla Stock: Finding the Bottom or Moving On?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Moves: What They Mean for You
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Outerwear Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio for the Winter
Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.