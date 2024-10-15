Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 73,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 35,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Goodfood Market Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

