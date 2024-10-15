Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $188.00 at Raymond James

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.84% from the company’s current price.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

GL traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 254,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,793. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

