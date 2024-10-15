Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 22863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

