Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 5,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,465,000.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

