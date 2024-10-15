Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDM opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
