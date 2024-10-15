Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.5 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.