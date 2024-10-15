Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

